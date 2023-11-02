JOIN US
Defying ED summons, Kejriwal takes part in election roadshow in MP's Singrauli

Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann took part in a roadshow here for the party candidate from Singrauli and AAP's state president Rani Agrawal.
Last Updated 02 November 2023, 11:28 IST

Singrauli (MP), Nov 2 (PTI) Defying the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took part in a roadshow for the party's Assembly elections candidate in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli city.

He was accompanied by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal, who is the AAP's national convener, did not appear before the ED for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked case earlier in the day, and instead wrote to the agency demanding the withdrawal of the notice summoning him claiming it was 'illegal and politically motivated'.

He and Mann took part in a roadshow here for the party candidate from Singrauli and AAP's state president Rani Agrawal.

Agrawal is also the mayor of the Singrauli city, a major electricity generation hub.

She won the mayoral election last year, springing a surprise in a state dominated by the BJP and Congress.

The polls for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held on November 17.

(Published 02 November 2023, 11:28 IST)
