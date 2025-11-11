<p>New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and all other Supreme Court judges expressed their deepest condolences over the loss of lives and injuries caused to several people in a car blast on November 10.</p><p>“We take note of the cowardly incident that took place in Delhi yesterday. We are all deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life by the car blast which occurred in Delhi on the evening of November 10, 2025,” said B R Gavai, Chief Justice of India. </p><p>The CJI and other judges paid their homage during a full court reference which was already scheduled for death of two senior advocates, Dr Sharat S Javali and Jagdish Chandra Gupta.</p>.Red Fort blast: Delhi Police registers FIR under UAPA and Explosives Act.<p>"On behalf of the Supreme Court of India and the entire judicial as well as legal fraternity in the country, we convey our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy," the message stated.</p><p>The judges said their thoughts and prayers are with all those who are grieving, as well as with those who are injured or otherwise affected. </p><p>"No words can truly ease the pain of such loss, yet we hope that the collective compassion and solidarity of the nation will offer some comfort in this hour of sorrow. In this moment of grief, we stand in solidarity with the bereaved," the message said.</p><p>Judges reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to uphold the rule of law, ensure justice, and safeguard the dignity of every citizen. </p><p>"May the departed souls rest in eternal peace. May courage and solace reach the bereaved families and all those who mourn this irreparable los," the statement stated.</p>