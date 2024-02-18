'Delhi Chalo' march: Union ministers, farmer leaders to hold 4th round of talks today

Chandigarh: A panel of Union ministers will hold a fourth round of talks with farmer leaders here on Sunday over their demands, including loan waiver and bringing an ordinance on giving legal guarantee to MSP for crops.

The meeting comes amid thousands of farmers staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of the Punjab-Haryana border with layers of barricades and a large number of security personnel halting their march to the national capital.

The two sides -- ministers and farmer leaders -- had met earlier on February 8, 12 and 15 but talks remained inconclusive.

Besides loan waiver and a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP), farmers of the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation, which entered is sixth day on Sunday, are also demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, and withdrawal of police cases.

There was no report of any confrontation between the protesters and Haryana security personnel on Saturday. The farmer leaders have asked the protesters to maintain calm at the borders.

Multiple layers of barricades and concrete blocks have been put up and security personnel deployed at Delhi's borders with Haryana also in view of the protest.