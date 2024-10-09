Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi: Child labourers working in city's Sadar Bazar rescued

Of them, 19 children have been sent to Mukti Ashram in Burari and two girls to Rainbow Girls Home in Kashmiri Gate.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 06:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 06:06 IST
Delhichild labourersChild labourers rescued

Follow us on :

Follow Us