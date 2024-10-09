Delhi: Child labourers working in city's Sadar Bazar rescued

<p>New Delhi: Twenty-one <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/child-labour">child labourers</a> were rescued from different shops in Sadar Bazar in central <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi,</a> police said on Wednesday (October 9).</p>.<p>"A rescue operation was carried out on October 8 by Tehsildar Delhi Cantonment in Sadar Bazar with the help of NGOs, labour department and local police and a total of 21 children were rescued from different shops in Sadar Bazar," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.</p>.From seeking alms to prescribing balms: Journey of a child beggar from Himachal who became a doctor.<p>Of them, 19 children have been sent to Mukti Ashram in Burari and two girls to Rainbow Girls Home in Kashmiri Gate, the officer said.</p>.<p>A case under the Child Labour Act has been registered at the Delhi Cantonment Police station. </p>