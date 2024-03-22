Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws his plea from the Supreme Court

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday told the Supreme Court that he would withdraw his plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi and advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for Kejriwal, submitted before a bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna that he is withdrawing the petition in the Supreme Court as it is clashing with the remand.

Singhvi submitted that his client has decided to withdraw it and fight that remand and then come back to the court.

Track the live updates on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest here

He added that otherwise, there would be arguments of remand “and then high court and then….”.

The bench said he may go there, need not be present here.

Singhvi said that he will give a letter to the registry, and added he mentioned it so that it is convenient for the court.

Earlier, Singhvi first mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud for urgent hearing.

The CJI advised him to approach a three judge bench led by Justice Khanna, which was hearing a similar matter filed by BRS MLC K Kavitha.

As Singhvi approached Justice Khanna led bench, the court told him that his matter would be considered by the bench also comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi after the listed matters of their board is over.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in Delhi liquor policy scam case.

He is likely to be produced before the Special Court on Friday.