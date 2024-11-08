Delhi High Court issues notice on Yasin Malik's plea seeking treatment

<p>The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice on a plea filed by Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, seeking permission for his urgent medical treatment at the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) or any superspeciality hospital in Delhi or Kashmir, <a href="https://x.com/LiveLawIndia/status/1854813810957136041">repoted</a> <em>LiveLaw</em>.</p><p>Malik has been on a hunger strike against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/yasin-maliks-wife-writes-to-rahul-gandhi-3265259">alleged inhumane treatment</a> since November 1 in Tihar jail, where he remains incarcerated. </p><p>He was sent to life imprisonment in 2022, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has since sought a death penalty for Malik in a terror funding case.</p><p><em><strong>More to follow...</strong></em></p>