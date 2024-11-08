Home
Delhi High Court issues notice on Yasin Malik's plea seeking treatment

Malik has been on a hunger strike against alleged inhumane treatment since November 1 in Tihar jail, where he remains incarcerated.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 09:24 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 09:24 IST
