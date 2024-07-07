Home
Delhi Police books TMC MP Mahua Moitra for 'derogatory' post on NCW chief

On Friday, NCW had filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against TMC MP and sought action against her for making objectionanble remark against Rekha Sharma.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 July 2024, 12:42 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her "derogatory" social media post on National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader commented on a video posted on X that showed Sharma arriving at the site of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

Moitra later deleted the post.

The original post showed a man holding an umbrella and walking behind the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief.

