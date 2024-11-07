Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

1 kg gold in rectum: Man held at Delhi airport for smuggling precious metal worth Rs 72 lakh

A rectangular bar, one triangular and another uneven-shaped gold bar weighing 957.57 grams in total were extracted from the gold paste recovered from the passenger.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 16:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 16:57 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us