<p>New Delhi: Around 11 kg of silver was allegedly stolen from a man's scooter storage during a brief altercation he had with two men in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Monday.</p><p>The incident occurred near JPC Hospital on Sunday.</p><p>In his police complaint, Ramratan Aggarwal (22), a resident of Shahdara, told police that he was headed home on his scooter when his vehicle brushed past the two-wheeler of the accused persons.</p><p>The two accused left after a brief argument with Aggarwal, police said.</p><p>"However, after reaching home, Aggarwal found that 11 kg of silver which he had kept in the storage compartment of his scooter was missing," a senior police officer said.</p><p>Based on his complaint, a case has been registered and CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to identify the accused, he said.</p>