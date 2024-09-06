11-year-old girl sexually assaulted by school teacher in classroom in Delhi

New Delhi: An 11-year-old student of a government school was allegedly sexually assaulted in her classroom in Sultanpuri area of outer Delhi on Friday, triggering protests, police said.

A senior police officer said the family members and their neighbours gathered outside the police station and demanded action against the teacher.

According to the victim's father, his daughter called him in the afternoon stating that her sports teacher touched her inappropriately during the class and threatened her during the act.