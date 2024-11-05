Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to hear case against Jagdish Tytler on Nov 12

Special judge Jitendra Singh, who was scheduled to hear the matter on Tuesday, adjourned it after being told that the counsel for the accused was unwell.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 13:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 13:49 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsJagdish Tytler1984 anti-Sikh riots

Follow us on :

Follow Us