22-year-old shot dead in Delhi's Shastri Park, probe on

A 22-year-old died after being shot in the chest in Delhi's Shastri Park in the wee hours of Tuesday.
The police received the call around 1 am following which the SHO and other officials rushed to the spot.
"The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Mustaqim. He used to work as a salesman in Chandni Chowk. He was shot in the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead by the official. Further investigation is under way," Delhi Northeast DCP Joy Tirkey told PTI.
More to follow...
(Published 26 March 2024, 02:25 IST)