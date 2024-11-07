Home
3 juveniles held for fatally stabbing teenage boy in Delhi

According to the police, as a fallout of a quarrel between the deceased and one of the accused juveniles on the night of Diwali, the 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on November 5.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 16:15 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 16:15 IST
