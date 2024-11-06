3-year-old molested at Gurugram playschool, SIT formed to probe case: Police

<p>Gurugram: A three-year-old girl was allegedly molested at a well-known private playschool and police has registered a case in the matter, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora has formed an SIT to investigate the matter, they said.</p>.<p>Family members of the girl held demonstrations outside the playschool, demanding the arrest of the accused.</p>.<p>The playschool has so far not given a statement on the matter. Despite several attempts, the school principal could not be contacted.</p>.Barber, 2 more, booked for molestation, forced conversion of minor girl in Uttarakhand.<p>According to the complaint filed by the girl's family, a delivery man came to the girl's house on October 28 and he "caressed" the girl's hair after making the delivery. The girl, then, recounted to her mother about a "bad touch" incident at the playschool.</p>.<p>However, the girl couldn't tell the name of the accused or recognise him, a senior police officer said. She also could not tell when or where in the playschool it happened, the officer said.</p>.<p>An FIR was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sadar police station and a police initiated a probe.</p>.<p>Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora formed an SIT to investigate the matter.</p>.<p>In the investigation so far, the identity of the accused is unclear and police are probing the case from all angles, he said.</p>