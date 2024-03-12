55 students detained at Delhi University campus ahead of protest against CAA

New Delhi: Around 55 students were detained on Tuesday as they gathered to protest against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the Delhi University Arts Faculty, police said.

Scores of students from the Left affiliated AISA had called for a protest against the implementation of the CAA notified by the Centre on Monday.

Delhi University AISA unit president Manik Gupta said that the students were detained by the police even before the protest started.

"Many students who were simply standing outside the Arts Faculty and not participating in the protest were detained by the police on the basis of mere doubt," he alleged, claiming that students were brutally handled.