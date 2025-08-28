Menu
Muslims join Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Chamarajanagar

Nisar Ahmed offered arathi, wished the people all happiness for the festival and also distributed sweets on the occasion.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025
Published 28 August 2025, 16:02 IST
Karnataka News

