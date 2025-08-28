<p>Kollegal (Chamarajanagar dist): Muslim leaders offering puja to the Ganesha idol installed at a pandal in front of the Ramamandira, in Kollegal, Chamarjanagar district, on Thursday, became a show of communal harmony.</p><p>Nisar Ahmed, belonging to another faith offered arathi, wished the people all happiness for the festival and also distributed sweets on the occasion.</p><p>Speaking to the media, Muslim leader Mohammed Immad-ulla said, “Hindus, Muslims and Christians are living like brothers in Kollegal taluk. We have prayed to the Lord Ganesha for the prosperity of all people. Let us not get distracted by those who sow seeds of hatred among us, and live in unity. We will extend all support to Hindu festivals”.</p><p>Sri Prasanna Veeranjaneya Swamy temple chief priest T S Raghavan installed the idol. </p>