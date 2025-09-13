Menu
AAP dissolves Delhi women's wing

In a post on X, AAP stated that a new wing would be introduced soon. Until then, Sarika Chaudhary, who is a councillor from Ward 142 in Daryaganj, will serve as the acting state president of the women's wing in Delhi.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 18:49 IST
Published 12 September 2025, 18:49 IST
