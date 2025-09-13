<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aam-aadmi-party">Aam Aadmi Party</a>'s Delhi unit on Friday announced the dissolution of its women's wing with immediate effect.</p>.<p>In a post on X, AAP stated that a new wing would be introduced soon. Until then, Sarika Chaudhary, who is a councillor from Ward 142 in Daryaganj, will serve as the acting state president of the women's wing in Delhi.</p>.Stopped from meeting Farooq Abdullah, AAP's Sanjay Singh scales Srinagar guest house gate.<p>Chaudhary previously headed the women's wing.</p>.<p>After losing its stronghold in Delhi in the Assembly elections held earlier this year, AAP initiated a major organisational restructuring, appointing former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as the new president of its Delhi unit, replacing Gopal Rai.</p>.<p>Following the Assembly polls in February, the party also announced a reorganisation of its front organisations to strengthen its presence throughout the national capital.</p>