Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

AAP women's delegation demands action against medical superintendent for sexual harassment

Birla, along with AAP MLAs Dhanwati Chandela, Preeti Tomar, Vandana Kumari, Bhavana Gaur, and several AAP councillors, stood outside the LG's residence for hours, only to be met with silence
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 16:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 16:40 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiSexual HarassmentV K Saxena

Follow us on :

Follow Us