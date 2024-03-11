After 4-year gap, JNU to hold student union polls on March 22

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has said the students' union elections will be held on March 22 and the results will be declared on March 24.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections were last held in 2019.

According to the schedule released by JNU's Election Committee, which is responsible for overseeing the polls, the tentative voter list will be displayed on Monday and will be open for correction till Tuesday.