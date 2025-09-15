Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Microsoft techie among two killed in separate road crash in Bengaluru

Swaroop (26), a resident of Papareddy Palya, died after his two-wheeler hit a road divider under the Jnanabharathi traffic police station limits around 11.45 pm.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 22:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2025, 22:39 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us