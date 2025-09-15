Microsoft techie among two killed in separate road crash in Bengaluru

<p>BengaluruL Two people, including a software engineer, died in separate incidents in different parts of the city, the police said. </p>.<p>Swaroop (26), a resident of Papareddy Palya, died after his two-wheeler hit a road divider under the Jnanabharathi traffic police station limits around 11.45 pm. </p>.<p>Swaroop, who worked for Microsoft Corporation, was returning home from work when he reportedly lost control of his Royal Enfield motorbike inside the Jnanabharathi campus. The motorbike first hit a hump and then crashed into a road divider. He sustained grievous injuries and died on the way to the hospital, a Jnanabharathi police officer said. </p>.<p>The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem. The police have registered a case. </p>.<p>In the second fatal accident, Nibin Jacob (28), a resident of Selvapura, near Chikkabanavara, died after his motorbike hit a roadside rock around 11.30 pm. </p>.<p>Jacob was riding with his friend on the pillion when he lost control of the two-wheeler and crashed it into the rock on Selvapura Main Road. While Jacob died on the way to the hospital, his friend escaped with minor injuries. </p>.<p>The Chikkabanavara traffic police visited the spot and carried out inspections. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, a police officer said. </p>.<p>Jacob was a car mechanic and was returning from work when the accident occurred, the police added. </p>