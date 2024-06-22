Arvind Kejriwal has lost 8 kg weight since his arrest: AAP

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, has lost eight kilograms of weight since his arrest on March 21, the AAP said on Saturday, while adding that a medical board of the AIIMS has recommended including "paratha and puri" in his diet.

The Delhi High Court on Friday put an interim stay on the bail granted to Kejriwal by a trial court in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government. The high court is likely to pronounce its reserved verdict on the trial court's bail granted to Kejriwal next week.

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the regular weight loss of the Delhi chief minister is "highly worrisome".