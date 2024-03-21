JOIN US
delhi

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court order denying him protection from coercive action in excise policy case

The move came hours after the HC order, and amid an ongoing raid by ED officials at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence.
Last Updated 21 March 2024, 14:37 IST



New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the high court’s order denying him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, sources said.

The move came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any interim protection.

A high court bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain listed the AAP leader's application seeking protection for further consideration on April 22, when his main petition challenging the Enforcement Directorate's summons is fixed for hearing.

(Published 21 March 2024, 14:37 IST)
