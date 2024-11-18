Home
delhi

As Delhi implements GRAP-4, the South Asian smog is visible from space

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced GRAP-4 as Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 484, classified as "severe plus," marking the highest level recorded this year.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 06:26 IST

Smog seen from space.

Smog seen from space.

Credit: NASA Worldview

