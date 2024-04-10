Bus commuters in Delhi-NCR can book tickets via WhatsApp

New Delhi: Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Wednesday said DTC bus commuters in Delhi will be able to book and purchase tickets within its chatbot.

Meta-owned WhatsApp introduced a QR-based ticketing service for DTC commuters across Delhi-NCR.

Available in English and Hindi, commuters can access the service by sending 'Hi' to +918744073223 or by scanning a QR code.

Currently, the chatbot allows commuters travelling on DTC and DIMTS routes to book single journey QR tickets.