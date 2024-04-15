JOIN US
Cab driver shot dead in road rage incident in Delhi

Police said that the incident took place around 12 am, when the cab driver crossed the traffic light signal of Anguri Bagh, and his vehicle brush passed an e-rickshaw.
New Delhi: A cab driver was shot dead following an alleged road rage incident in Delhi, officials said on Monday.

Police said that the incident took place around 12 am, when the cab driver crossed the traffic light signal of Anguri Bagh, and his vehicle brush passed an e-rickshaw.

"Initially, we got to know that a verbal spat ensued between the cab driver and an e-rickshaw rider. Meanwhile, two youths reached there on a scooter, and one of them shot the cab driver. He was rushed to the LNJP Hospital, where he was declared dead. Teams have been formed to investigate the matter and nab the accused," a senior police officer said.

