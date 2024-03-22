Can Arvind Kejriwal continue as Delhi CM from jail?

New Delhi: Can Arvind Kejriwal continue as the Delhi Chief Minister after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy scam? Experts say there is no constitutional or legal provision which demands that a chief minister will have to step down if they go to jail, but adherence to the jail manual might make it difficult for him to carry out his duties. The situation, however, is “unprecedented”, as Kejriwal’s arrest comes in the ‘pre-conviction’ phase.

Former Secretary General PDT Achary said there is no Constitutional or legal provision preventing him from continuing. As per the rules, he loses the position only in these scenarios – if he loses the majority in the House, his party tells him to step down, he resigns from the position, or if the President intervenes. “He enjoys the majority of the House and his party has affirmed their faith in him,” said Achary.

However, President's Rule could be imposed as the term 'proper administration' in Article 339 (AB)(b) remains undefined. Article 339(AB) (b) states that in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, President's Rule can be applied if the President deems “for the proper administration of the National Capital Territory it is necessary or expedient to do so”.

While legally and constitutionally it is fine for Kejriwal to continue, there can be practical problems because he will need to preside over Cabinet meetings, discuss decisions with his colleagues and have to go through minutes to approve them. “In a jail, he will be governed by the jail manual and it will not be possible for him to do any of these,” Achary said. “He can, however, authorise someone else to perform on his behalf.”