CBI arrests Canada-based businessman in defence espionage case

In its charge sheet filed before a special court here last month, the CBI accused Raghuvanshi and Pathak of violating the Official Secrets Act and related offences, the officials said. Raghuvanshi and Pathak were arrested on May 16. 'It was alleged that the accused (Raghuvanshi) and his associate (Pathak) who is presently working with a (private) firm, were in possession of classified secret document related to Indian defence establishments,' a CBI spokesperson had said after registration of the case. The CBI took over the probe from the Delhi Police's Special Cell, which was tracking Raghuvanshi since September last year when it registered an FIR against him. Raghuvanshi was allegedly collecting sensitive information and minute details about the progress of various DRDO projects, the CBI alleged.