CM Siddaramaiah agrees to provide Rs 149 crore for strengthening GTTCs

In a review meeting of the GTTCs on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah agreed to get a loan of Rs 149 crore for the strengthening of the existing GTTCs across the state.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 21:53 IST
Published 25 November 2025, 21:53 IST
