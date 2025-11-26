<p>Bengaluru: Impressed with the employment rate at the Government Toolroom and Training Centres (GTTCs), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured of providing more funds for the strengthening of these <br>centres.</p>.<p>In a review meeting of the GTTCs on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah agreed to get a loan of Rs 149 crore for the strengthening of the existing GTTCs across the state.</p>.<p>Sharing the same after the meeting, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said, “In the review meeting, the chief minister sought details of the placements and enrollment at GTTCs. We have presented the entire data since the inception of GTTCs in <br>1972.”</p>.Karnataka govt to hire guest faculty who meet UGC’s eligibility criteria.<p>As shared by the minister, GTTCs have 100% placement, and enrollment increased from 2500 to 6000 this year with the introduction of various new <br />courses.</p>.<p>“Seven more new centres have been approved. In this, two have to come before the cabinet for clearance. Once we get clearance, we will call for the tender,” he added.</p>.<p>Patil said that the government is also setting up language labs at GTTCs.</p>.<p>“The language labs will begin with German as the demand for our students is high in Germany. Soon, they will be extended to other languages, considering the demand for employment,” the minister stated.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - MoU with Korean firm\nGTTC on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korean Firm Hyvision India. Hyvision India Pvt Ltd is a Korean-promoted firm providing camera solutions to iPhone manufacturer Foxconn.\nThe MoU establishes a framework for cooperation in technical training skilled manpower development and the sharing of facilities in areas such as automation machine vision precision machining and equipment assembly.\nThe agreement was signed by Lee Yunho Managing Director of Hyvision India and Siddalingappa Pujari Managing Director of GTTC.\nBoth institutions agreed to offer industrial exposure internships and placement opportunities to eligible GTTC trainees along with the sharing of industrial facilities and demonstration equipment for educational and research purposes.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - New skill development initiative\nIn a move aimed at expanding livelihood opportunities for Karnataka’s youth Uber India has proposed a new skill development initiative that combines driving training with certified tourist-guide skills.\nMike Orgill head of Public Policy Asia Pacific at Uber said that equipping drivers with tourism-related skills would significantly improve income prospects especially for marginalised communities.\nHe was speaking at the meeting with Dr Sharan Prakash Patil.\nThe Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) currently trains candidates in both light and heavy vehicle driving. Over 100 trained drivers have already secured employment in India and abroad.\nTaking note of this success Uber proposed the “driver-cum-tourist guide” model to further enhance earning potential.\nWelcoming the same the Minister said “Integrating soft skills into driver training would be beneficial; the proposal would be placed before the next board meeting.”</p>