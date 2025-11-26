Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Free textbooks, notebooks to govt, aided schoolkids in Karnataka

Officials said that notebooks to the students would be provided by the Karnataka Textbook Society.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 21:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 21:55 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsSchools

Follow us on :

Follow Us