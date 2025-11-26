<p>Bengaluru: As part of its sustained efforts to increase enrolment at state-run and aided schools, the Department of School Education and Literacy has decided to distribute notebooks free of cost to all the students at these institutions from the next academic year. The department is currently calculating the budgetary allocation for the initiative.</p>.<p>Officials said that notebooks to the students would be provided by the Karnataka Textbook Society. All the schools will have to furnish information on their student strength and requisition notebooks <br>accordingly.</p>.<p>Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa confirmed that the department would freely distribute notebooks to the children, along with textbooks, shoes, socks, uniforms and bags.<br />Meanwhile, teachers at government and aided schools have been asked to inform the parents about the benefits of enrolling their children at government schools.</p>.Karnataka High Court quashes prohibitory orders against Adrushya Kadeshwara Swamiji.<p>More than 50 lakh children are enrolled at the more than 46,000 government and 7,500 government-aided schools across the state. What is more, first and second-year pre-university students at government and aided colleges will also receive free teztbooks and notebooks from the next academic year, said Madhu.</p>.<p>An official from the department said, “We learnt that some parents in rural areas were struggling to purchase notebooks for their kids. This prompted the government to take the decision to distribute notebooks free of cost.”</p>.<p>Officials admitted that a few not-for-profit organisations were involved in distributing notebooks to government schoolchildren. “The cost of a single notebook has soared to Rs 25, which is a lot for poor parents. Cognisant of this, the CM decided that notebooks would be given freely to students,” another official <br />said. </p>