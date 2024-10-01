Home
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk among 120 people from Ladakh detained before entering Delhi

According to Delhi Police sources, the detained people, including Wangchuk, have taken to Alipur and other police stations along the city border.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 03:49 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 03:49 IST
