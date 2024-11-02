Home
Conman Sukesh sends love letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on Diwali: 'Our love story nothing less than Ramayan'

Sukesh called Diwali this year 'extremely special' while also mentioning that he is awaiting bail in two other cases, and hoped that he will be able to celebrate Diwali next year with the actor.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 12:51 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 12:51 IST
India NewsJacqueline FernandezTrendingDiwaliSukesh Chandrashekhar

