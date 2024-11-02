Conman Sukesh sends love letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on Diwali: 'Our love story nothing less than Ramayan'

<p>Conman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sukesh-chandrashekar">Sukesh Chandrashekhar</a>, currently serving time in a Delhi Jail, has written a love letter to Bollywood actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jacqueline-fernandez">Jacqueline Fernandez</a> on the occasion of Diwali, a <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/sukesh-chandrasekhar-pens-a-new-letter-for-jacqueline-fernandez-wishing-her-on-diwali-our-love-story-is-nothing-lesser-than-ramayan/articleshow/114785436.cms" rel="nofollow">report</a> in <em>Times of India</em> had revealed.</p><p>In his letter, the conman has compared the relationship he allegedly shares with Fernandez as 'nothing less than Ramayana', and also said that he misses his 'baby' "like crazy".</p><p>A part of his letter, as per the publication, read, "Baby our love story is nothing lesser than our great, Ramayan, because just like my Lord Rama who returned from Vanavas with his Sita, I am also returning from this short Vanavas, for my Sita, Jacqueline to win her back all over again and no Ravan can stop this from happening. All the blessing of Lord Rama is with me and my love for you, it's now our time, baby."</p>.Yacht, 100 iPhones: Conman Sukesh's birthday gifts for 'baby girl' Jacqueline Fernandez.<p>Sukesh called Diwali this year 'extremely special" while also mentioning that he is awaiting bail in two other cases, and hoped that he will be able to celebrate Diwali next year with the actor.</p><p>"Baby as now my time for homecoming is almost there, I just can't wait to be together and celebrate this beautiful festival of lights together next year, this will be my last Diwali, here without you in the Lanka, my baby girl," his letter read.</p><p>The conman has also announced that he will support Fernandez's new song <em>Stormrider</em> with a new giveaway he has planned. He will reportedly give away 25 Mahindra Thar Roxx cars and 200 iPhone 16 Pro phones to individuals who generate most YouTube views for Fernandez's song.</p><p><strong>Sukesh's legal woes</strong></p><p>The Delhi Police had earlier registered an FIR against Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.</p><p>Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Paulose, who are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), were earlier arrested by Delhi Police, along with others.</p>.Jacqueliene Fernandez joins forces with Jean-Claude Van Damme for Hollywood thriller 'Kill 'Em All 2'.<p>The police have also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.</p><p>The Delhi Police had alleged that Paulose and Chandrashekhar along with others used Hawala routes and created shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime.</p><p>Chandrashekar was also facing prosecution in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case allegedly involving AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and others.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>