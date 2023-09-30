Home
delhi

Court remands accused in Delhi jewellery shop burglary case in 3-day police custody

The Chhattisgarh Police arrested Srivas and his accomplice Shiva Chandravanshi in connection with a Rs 20 crore burglary at a jewellery store in New Delhi.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 17:17 IST

A court here on Saturday remanded an accused, allegedly involved in a Rs 20 crore burglary at a jewellery shop in New Delhi besides several thefts in Bilaspur city, in police custody till October 3.

Lokesh Srivas, arrested on Friday morning, was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Manish Kumar Dubey on Saturday, said Civil Lines police station house officer Pradeep Arya.

The Bilaspur police sought his five-day remand but the CJM granted only a three-day custody, he added.

The Chhattisgarh Police arrested Srivas and his accomplice Shiva Chandravanshi in connection with a Rs 20 crore burglary at a jewellery store in New Delhi earlier this week and allegedly recovered around 18.5 kg of gold and diamond ornaments from them.

The duo were allegedly also involved in 14 cases of theft in Bilaspur city (10 in Civil Lines and two each in Tarbahar and City Kotwali police station limits), said Arya.

Chandravanshi, arrested earlier, has already been sent in judicial remand.

(Published 30 September 2023, 17:17 IST)
India NewsNew Delhijewellerypolice custodyburglary

