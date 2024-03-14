JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delegation of judges from England visits Delhi High Court

Master of the Rolls Sir Geoffrey Vos and Justice Cheema Grubb as well as Justice Johnson, both judges of the High Court in England, joined the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, shortly before the lunch hour.
Last Updated 14 March 2024, 16:51 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: A delegation of judges from England observed the proceedings of the Delhi High Court on Thursday, as they sat together with Acting Chief Justice Manmohan on the bench.

Master of the Rolls Sir Geoffrey Vos and Justice Cheema Grubb as well as Justice Johnson, both judges of the High Court in England, joined the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, shortly before the lunch hour.

"We have a delegation of judges from England and Wales with us," said Justice Manmohan as he introduced the visiting dignitaries.

Senior advocate Parag Tripathi, who was present in the court for a hearing, extended a warm welcome to the foreign judges.

Amy Shaw, the CEO of the Judicial Office in England, also accompanied the delegation which closely observed the functioning of the Delhi High Court, its use of technology as well as the workings of its Intellectual Property Rights Division.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 March 2024, 16:51 IST)
India NewsEnglandDelhi High CourtJudges

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT