Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi air pollution: Govt, private offices to enforce 50% work from home

Essential services such as hospitals, private health establishments, fire services, public transport, water and sanitation are exempted from the restriction.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 17:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 17:20 IST
India NewsDelhiAir PollutionWork from home

Follow us on :

Follow Us