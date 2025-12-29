<p>New Delhi: At least 128 flights were cancelled, eight got diverted, and nearly 200 services were delayed at the Delhi airport due to dense fog on Monday.</p>.<p>An official said 64 departures and 64 arrivals were cancelled, while eight flights got diverted due to dense fog and low visibility conditions at the Delhi airport.</p>.<p>Delhi airport operator DIAL, in a post on X, said runway visibility is improving, but some flight departures and arrivals may be impacted.</p>.<p>Information on the flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that nearly 200 flights were delayed, with an average departure delay of around 24 minutes.</p>.<p>"Fog continues to persist across Delhi and several airports in northern India. Visibility remains reduced and, as a result, flight movements are presently slower than normal, with some delays being experienced," IndiGo said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.</p>