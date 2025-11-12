Menu
Delhi blast: Arrested doctor recced Red Fort many times in January, shows mobile dump data

Officials say forensic experts have collected at least 40 samples from the blast site and one of the explosive samples is likely to be ammonium nitrate
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 11:08 IST
Published 12 November 2025, 06:13 IST
