Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi blast: Officials say Umar Nabi originally planned for Dec 6 attack, coinciding with Babri demolition anniversary

Umar's plan fell apart with the arrest of Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie alias Musaib, who taught at Faridabad’s Al Falah university and from whose room 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was found.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 12:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 12:33 IST
India NewsDelhiblastTerrorist attackBabri masjid demolition

Follow us on :

Follow Us