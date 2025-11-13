Menu
Delhi blast: Passengers urged to reach stations, airport early amid heightened security

'Security teams are conducting detailed checks of passengers, luggage, and vehicles entering these facilities. We urge all travellers to cooperate with the police,' Joint CP Dumbre said.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 17:00 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 17:00 IST
India NewsDelhiRailway stationblastairportsmetro stationTight security

