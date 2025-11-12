<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the victims of the Red Fort blast admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, hours after returning from his two-day visit to Bhutan. Modi also assured that those responsible for the attack will be taken to task.</p><p>“Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice,” he asserted.</p><p>The Prime Minister met those injured in the explosion and interacted with their families, enquiring about their treatment and recovery. “Praying for everyone’s quick recovery,” he said in a post on X after the visit.</p>.<p>Officials briefed the Prime Minister on the medical condition of the patients and the ongoing investigation into the blast, which took place near the Red Fort earlier this week, leaving several injured and claiming multiple lives.</p><p>“The entire nation stands with the victims,” Modi said, reiterating that the government would ensure strict action against those behind the attack.</p><p>The Delhi Police and central agencies are continuing their probe into the explosion, which is being treated as a terror incident. Security has been tightened in and around the Red Fort and other high-security zones in the Capital.</p><p>Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers also expressed solidarity with the victims and praised the rescue teams and medical staff for their quick response.</p><p>The Prime Minister’s visit came as hospitals continued to receive those injured in the blast for treatment and observation.</p>