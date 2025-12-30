<p>New Delhi: Slamming Punjab government for its decision to bring a resolution against the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=VB%20G%20Ram%20G%20act">VB-G RAM G Act</a> in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=punjab">Punjab</a> Assembly, Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=shivraj%20singh%20chouhan">Shivraj Singh Chouhan</a> on Tuesday said that the move is undemocratic and against the basic spirit of the Constitution.</p><p>"If a law is made by Parliament, passing a resolution against it in an assembly goes against the spirit of our Constitutional framework," the Minister told media in Bhopal.</p><p>"Will it be appropriate if district panchayats, janpad panchayats, or gram panchayats start passing resolutions against state laws?" Chouhan asked.</p>.Parliamentary panel discusses MGNREGA shortcomings, ways to adopt VB-G RAM G Act smoothly.<p>He reiterated that it is the Constitutional duty of the Centre and states to follow laws passed by Parliament.</p><p>The AAP government on Tuesday brought a resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and accused the BJP-led Centre of trying to finish the MGNREGA.</p><p>Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond tabled the resolution in the House for discussion during the one-day session.</p><p>Chouhan targeted opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he lives in a "world of imagination" and has no connection with the realities of the country.</p><p>"Speaking out whatever comes to one's mind is not responsible politics," Chouhan said.</p><p>He was referring to Gandhi's recent claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) unilaterally without consulting his cabinet or studying the matter.</p><p>Citing a report, Chouhan alleged that large-scale corruption has surfaced in several schemes, including MGNREGA, in Punjab. "However, no action was taken against the guilty, and neither the embezzled money was recovered," he added.</p><p>He claimed that social audits were conducted in only 5,915 of 13,304 gram panchayats in Punjab.</p><p>"The report mentions around 10,653 cases of financial embezzlement, but no action has been taken in any of them," Chouhan added.</p><p>He alleged that irregular expenditure was incurred on activities not permitted under the erstwhile MGNREGA. He said workers were complaining that they were not being paid their wages.<br></p>