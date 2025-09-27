<p>New Delhi: A court here on Saturday allowed the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur, the key accused in the BMW accident case.</p>.<p>Kaur, 38, is accused of behind the wheel of the BMW car that rammed into a two-wheeler being ridden by senior finance ministry official.</p>.<p>Navjot Singh, 52, died while his wife was grievously injured in the incident.</p>.<p>The bail plea was allowed by Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg. A detailed order is awaited.</p>.Four officials, two workers dead, six injured in furnace accident at Chhattisgarh steel plant.<p>A deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh lived in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area.</p>.<p>He succumbed to injuries he had sustained in the incident that took place on the Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment Metro Station on September 14.</p>.<p>Singh and his wife were returning home after visiting Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.</p>.<p>An FIR was registered under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125B (endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the BNS in the matter. </p>