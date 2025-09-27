Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi BMW accident: Court allows bail plea of accused woman who rammed car into two-wheeler

Navjot Singh, 52, died while his wife was grievously injured in the incident.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 12:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2025, 12:12 IST
AccidentbailDelhi courtDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us