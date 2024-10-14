Home
Delhi CM Atishi meets PM Modi first time after taking oath of office

The Prime Minister's Office posted about the meeting on X. No further details were given.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 09:48 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 09:48 IST
