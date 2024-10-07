Delhi CM Atishi to move to 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow

<p>New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will shift to the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow on Monday, days after her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal vacated it and moved to a new address in Lutyens' Delhi, officials said.</p><p>The shifting of the chief minister's personal effects and other belongings is underway, they said.</p><p>Atishi was earlier allotted the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road after she was appointed a minister in the Kejriwal government last year.</p>.Delhi bus marshal reinstatement: AAP calls L-G 'dictator', BJP attacks Atishi.<p>Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal, who resigned as chief minister in September, vacated the Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines last Friday.</p><p>His new address is 5, Ferozeshah Road near Mandi House, which has been allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Ashok Mittal.</p><p>Atishi used to stay in south Delhi's Kalkaji with her parents while former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was occupying the AB-17 bungalow.</p><p>Last week, Sisodia vacated the house and moved to Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh's official residence on RP Road, officials added. </p>