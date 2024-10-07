Home
Delhi CM Atishi to move to 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow

Atishi was earlier allotted the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road after she was appointed a minister in the Kejriwal government last year.
PTI
07 October 2024

07 October 2024
