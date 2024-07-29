Delhi coaching centre tragedy echoes in Parliament; MPs raise serious concerns

Allowing the discussion under Rule 176, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the culture of coaching centres has become no less than a "gas chamber" as he emphasised on the need to examine the huge expenditure incurred on newspaper advertisements by them.

"I find that youth demographic dividend of the country has to be nurtured, I further find that coaching has become virtually commerce... Coachings have become a flourishing industry with high returns... every time we read a newspaper front one or two pages are by way of advertisements...Every penny spent on advertisement is coming from the students, every new building is coming from the students," he said.

Participating in the debate, senior Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala asked why can't coaching institutes be regulated. Demanding a law to regulate fee structure, conditions of teachers as well as students and also their safety, he said that there has been commercialisation of education in the last 10 years and everyone is shedding their responsibility.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, who initiated the discussion, blamed the Delhi government for its "laxities" that led to the incident. "There were many complaints.

While TMC MP Derek O'Brien asked the government whether it had addressed "commodification" of education in its National Education Policy (NEP), DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said the Delhi LG has all the powers in the capital and only he should be held responsible.