Delhi court acquits two men in 2016 sexual harassment case

<p>New Delhi: Over eight years after two men were accused of sexually harassing a woman, besides criminally intimidating her, a court here has acquitted them, saying the prosecution "miserably failed to prove the charges".</p>.<p>Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Jain was hearing the case against Mohammed Vasim and Bobby who were booked by the Bindapur Police Station in southwest Delhi under section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).</p>.<p>Vasim was also booked under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.</p>.<p>According to the prosecution, the duo had sexually harassed the complainant when she, along with her neighbours, was going to her mother's house on the night of January 3, 2016.</p>.<p>A scuffle broke out between Vasim and the complainant after he passed a lewd comment at her. The accused then allegedly pointed a revolver at the woman to threaten her, the prosecution said.</p>.<p>In its order dated October 1, the court said the case hinged upon the testimonies of the complainant and the two women accompanying her.</p>.<p>However, the complainant did not support the prosecution's case and became "completely hostile", while the second eyewitness did not say anything incriminating against the duo, the bench noted.</p>.<p>Regarding the third eyewitness, the court said that her testimony had to be discarded as it was not found reliable and consistent.</p>.<p>"None of the three prosecution witnesses could prove the guilt... The prosecution has miserably failed to prove the charges against the accused persons beyond a reasonable doubt," the court said acquitting the duo.</p>