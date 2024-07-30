Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi court to hear IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail on Wednesday

The PP told the court that a new public prosecutor has been appointed in the matter, who will put forward arguments before the court.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 July 2024, 11:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: A Delhi court will hear on Wednesday the anticipatory bail plea of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationer Puja Khedkar, accused in a case of cheating and forgery.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala, who was scheduled to hear the matter on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing after the public prosecutor (PP) sought time.

The PP told the court that a new public prosecutor has been appointed in the matter, who will put forward arguments before the court.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 July 2024, 11:21 IST
India NewsDelhiIAS

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT