Delhi court to hear IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail on Wednesday

New Delhi: A Delhi court will hear on Wednesday the anticipatory bail plea of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationer Puja Khedkar, accused in a case of cheating and forgery.
Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala, who was scheduled to hear the matter on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing after the public prosecutor (PP) sought time.
The PP told the court that a new public prosecutor has been appointed in the matter, who will put forward arguments before the court.
Published 30 July 2024, 11:21 IST