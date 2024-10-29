Delhi development body to withdraw circular related to hiked fees of sports complexes

<p>New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has advised the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to withdraw the circular related to a hike in fees of sports complexes, the Raj Niwas said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>This came days after the DDA issued a circular on membership fees of sports clubs in the national capital.</p>.Delhi records poor air quality with AQI 272 on Tuesday morning, minimum temp 20.3 deg C.<p>The Raj Niwas said, "Following representations from members of DDA sports complexes and public representatives, Hon'ble Lt Governor has advised DDA to withdraw the circular which increased membership and other fees in sports complexes. Khelega India tabhi toh Badhega India!" </p><p>Earlier, a senior DDA official said the body introduced an option that would allow people to get memberships of all sports complexes through a single card.</p>.<p>People can opt for membership to an individual complex also as in the past. The rate has also been revised, he had said. </p>