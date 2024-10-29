Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi development body to withdraw circular related to hiked fees of sports complexes

Earlier, a senior DDA official said the body introduced an option that would allow people to get memberships of all sports complexes through a single card.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 11:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 11:01 IST
India NewsDelhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us