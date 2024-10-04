Delhi drug bust: Congress leader's 'involvement' dangerous, shameful, says Amit Shah

<p>New Delhi: Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah </a>on Friday said the "involvement" of a prominent Congress leader in the Rs 5,600 crore drug bust in north India is "extremely dangerous and shameful".</p>.<p>Shah also said that everyone has seen the plight of the youth of Punjab, Haryana and the entire north India due to drugs during the Congress rule.</p>.<p>"While on one hand the Modi government is adopting a zero-tolerance policy for a 'drug-free India', the involvement of a prominent Congress leader in the Rs 5,600 crore drug consignment seized from north India is extremely dangerous and shameful," the minister wrote on X in Hindi.</p>.Delhi drugs bust: BJP claims arrested kingpin is head of Youth Congress RTI cell in capital .<p>He said that while the Modi government is taking the youth towards sports, education and innovation, the "Congress wants to take them into the dark world of drugs".</p>.<p>"Our government is determined to make India a 'drug-free country' by destroying the entire drug network, without looking at the political position or stature of the drug dealers," he added.</p>.<p>In one of Delhi's biggest drug busts, police seized over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around Rs 5,620 crore earlier this week.</p>.<p>The BJP on Thursday alleged that the kingpin, Tushar Goel, arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs is the chairman of the Delhi Youth Congress' RTI cell, a claim refuted by the opposition party as baseless.</p>.<p>The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) said in a statement that Goel was expelled from the organisation on October 17, 2022, for anti-party activities soon after BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi charged the opposition party with having links with drug dealers.</p>