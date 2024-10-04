Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi drug bust: Congress leader's 'involvement' dangerous, shameful, says Amit Shah

In one of Delhi's biggest drug busts, police seized over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around Rs 5,620 crore earlier this week.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 10:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 10:58 IST
India NewsAmit ShahDelhiIndian Politicsdrug bust

Follow us on :

Follow Us