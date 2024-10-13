Home
Delhi govt committed to ideals of 'Ramrajya': Arvind Kejriwal

Speaking after the symbolic burning of Ravan's effigy, Kejriwal praised Lord Ram's virtues of sacrifice and righteousness, urging citizens to take inspiration from the Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 19:38 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 19:38 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiArvind Kejriwal

