Delhi HC asks single judge to re-assess value of Salman Rushdie's ancestral house

The Booker prize winner's father Anis Ahmed Rushdie had entered into an agreement with Bhiku Ram Jain to sell the house for Rs 3.75 lakh.

In the appeal, the Jains contended that the single judge’s order exceeded the scope of remand which was limited to determining the market value of the property as on December 3, 2012.

The division bench said the approach of putting in place two separate sale considerations for the property, one determined at Rs 130 crore with further recourse to perform the agreement at Rs 75 crore if the plaintiffs (Jains) did not pay the amount and the defendant (Rushdies) could not secure the same by further sale, is wholly alien to the scope of determination of the market value of the suit property as on December 3, 2012.

Clearly, there cannot be two market values of the same property for specific performance of the agreement to sell, the bench ruled.

“It is well settled that the price agreeable by a willing buyer and a willing seller would, in normal circumstances, be accepted as the value of a property. Thus, it would certainly be open for the court to take into consideration such value if evidence to the said effect was available with the court. However, it would be erroneous to direct actual sale of the property to determine its value,” the bench said.

The bench further said it was unable to concur with the single judge’s view that judicial notice could be taken that the price of the property as on December 3, 2012, would be higher than the price of immovable property as on the date of its determination (that is, on December 12, 2019).

“The assumption that the prices of immovable properties have fallen since 2012 to 2019 does not appear to be supported by any evidence on record. At any rate no material has been alluded to by the court in arriving at the said conclusion. The mitigating factors as mentioned by the plaintiffs were also required to be considered,” it said.

The bench said the rights created by Rushdies in favour of other persons, if any, would also be affected if they are compelled to enter into a sale of the property on the failure of the Jains to pay the consideration as determined.